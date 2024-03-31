BLB&B Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,347,036,000 after buying an additional 349,828,978 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $262,183,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $91,932,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after acquiring an additional 602,148 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5,985.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 557,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,993,000 after acquiring an additional 548,206 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $155.91. The company had a trading volume of 361,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,978. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.92 and a 12-month high of $156.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

