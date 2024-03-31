BLB&B Advisors LLC Reduces Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

BLB&B Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,914 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in PPL by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in PPL by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 857,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,233,000 after purchasing an additional 142,136 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PPL by 282.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 177,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 131,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of PPL by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 24,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently commented on PPL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Argus raised shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.
PPL Stock Performance
NYSE:PPL traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.53. The stock had a trading volume of 5,297,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,147,067. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.92. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $29.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. PPL had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 8.45%. PPL’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PPL Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. PPL’s payout ratio is 103.00%.
PPL Company Profile
PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.
