BLB&B Advisors LLC Reduces Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

BLB&B Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,914 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in PPL by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in PPL by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 857,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,233,000 after purchasing an additional 142,136 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PPL by 282.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 177,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 131,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of PPL by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 24,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on PPL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Argus raised shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

PPL Stock Performance

NYSE:PPL traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.53. The stock had a trading volume of 5,297,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,147,067. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.92. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $29.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. PPL had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 8.45%. PPL’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. PPL’s payout ratio is 103.00%.

PPL Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.