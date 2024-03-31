BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 1,923 Shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,114,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,921,000 after acquiring an additional 790,187 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 365,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 146,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 58,522 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 23.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 138,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 26,099 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 137,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 40,540 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 13,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.16 per share, with a total value of $132,364.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,669,915 shares in the company, valued at $27,126,336.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 80,071 shares of company stock valued at $812,260 in the last 90 days.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE VPV remained flat at $10.25 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,237. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $10.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.69.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Profile

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

