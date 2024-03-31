BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 299 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 90.4% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Bruker during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Bruker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Bruker by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 67.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 438 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.94. The company had a trading volume of 438,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,207. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.17. Bruker Co. has a one year low of $53.79 and a one year high of $94.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $844.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.35 million. Bruker had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 29.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.85%.

BRKR has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bruker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bruker from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bruker in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Bruker in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

In other news, Director Hermann Fritz Requardt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $1,350,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,147 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,618.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

