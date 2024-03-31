Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) PT Lowered to $16.00

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Susquehanna from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Bloom Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.44.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Bloom Energy stock opened at $11.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.02. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Bloom Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $20.62.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $356.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.90 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.88%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 50,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $494,266.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,702,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,323,401.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 50,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $494,266.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,702,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,323,401.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 13,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $122,540.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,655.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,782 shares of company stock valued at $658,463 in the last 90 days. 8.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BE. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

