BMO Capital Markets Boosts Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target to C$33.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on CVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. CIBC increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$29.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$31.54.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVE
Cenovus Energy Stock Performance
Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.06 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 2.6896208 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cenovus Energy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Cenovus Energy news, Senior Officer Andrew Dahlin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.08, for a total value of C$541,682.00. In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Dahlin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.08, for a total transaction of C$541,682.00. Also, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$23.49 per share, with a total value of C$1,174,500.00. Corporate insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.
About Cenovus Energy
Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cenovus Energy
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.