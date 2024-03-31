BMO Capital Markets Boosts Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target to C$33.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. CIBC increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$29.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$31.54.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CVE stock opened at C$27.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.64, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$19.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$23.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.30. The firm has a market cap of C$50.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.79.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.06 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 2.6896208 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cenovus Energy news, Senior Officer Andrew Dahlin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.08, for a total value of C$541,682.00. In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Dahlin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.08, for a total transaction of C$541,682.00. Also, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$23.49 per share, with a total value of C$1,174,500.00. Corporate insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cenovus Energy

(Get Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Featured Stories

