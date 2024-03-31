BMO Capital Markets Cuts Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target to C$75.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TOU. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$70.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Securities cut their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$100.00 to C$90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$77.42.

Tourmaline Oil Price Performance

TOU opened at C$63.33 on Thursday. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of C$53.45 and a 1 year high of C$74.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$59.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$63.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.40.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.41 by C$0.59. Tourmaline Oil had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 35.87%. The business had revenue of C$1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.49 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil will post 4.8706827 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is currently 23.86%.

Insider Transactions at Tourmaline Oil

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$58.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$291,021.00. In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$58.20 per share, with a total value of C$291,021.00. Also, Director Janet Weiss bought 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$43.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,376.40. Insiders have purchased 20,180 shares of company stock valued at $1,171,702 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

Featured Articles

