BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $610.00 price objective on the software company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler Companies lowered their target price on Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Adobe from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $730.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $620.72.

Get Adobe alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Adobe

Adobe Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $504.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29. Adobe has a twelve month low of $331.89 and a twelve month high of $638.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $567.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $570.22.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,456.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,162 shares of company stock valued at $5,340,250 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Adobe

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda raised its position in shares of Adobe by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 879 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 222.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 13,328 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after buying an additional 9,194 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,569,000. Napatree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 131,563 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $78,491,000 after buying an additional 8,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Get Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.