BMO Capital Markets Reiterates Outperform Rating for Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH)

BMO Capital Markets reissued their outperform rating on shares of Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $180.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ARCH. StockNews.com downgraded Arch Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Arch Resources from $232.00 to $223.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Shares of NYSE ARCH opened at $160.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.51. Arch Resources has a 52 week low of $102.42 and a 52 week high of $187.60.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by ($0.83). Arch Resources had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The company had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $23.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arch Resources will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

In related news, Chairman John W. Eaves sold 72,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total transaction of $13,497,198.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 136,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,298,226.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 1,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total transaction of $274,666.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,654.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John W. Eaves sold 72,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total value of $13,497,198.38. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 136,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,298,226.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,611 shares of company stock worth $19,716,747 in the last 90 days. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCH. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 61.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the second quarter worth $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 1,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 188.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 202 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

