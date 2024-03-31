BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY) Announces Dividend of $0.30

BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.3021 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.66. The stock had a trading volume of 19,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,555. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.48. BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.04 and a fifty-two week high of $48.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $880,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,910,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $582,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 101,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,714,000 after acquiring an additional 14,449 shares during the last quarter.

About BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF

The BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (BKHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds with broad maturities. BKHY was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

