BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKMC) Increases Dividend to $0.37 Per Share

BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKMC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.365 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

BKMC traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.08. The stock had a trading volume of 9,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,703. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.93. BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $74.82 and a 1 year high of $99.34. The stock has a market cap of $506.30 million, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $484,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000.

About BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF

The BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (BKMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-cap stocks that covers the bottom 10-30% market capitalization. BKMC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

