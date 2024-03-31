BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated their market perform rating on shares of BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $94.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded BOK Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.00.

Shares of BOK Financial stock opened at $92.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.20. BOK Financial has a 52-week low of $62.42 and a 52-week high of $92.41.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $843.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.87 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.50%.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total transaction of $244,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,866.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 56.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

