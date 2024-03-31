BondBloxx B Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:XB) Plans Dividend of $0.26

BondBloxx B Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:XB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2621 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from BondBloxx B Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

BondBloxx B Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XB traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $39.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.81. BondBloxx B Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $36.94 and a 1-year high of $39.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BondBloxx B Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BondBloxx B Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in BondBloxx B Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:XB – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 8.34% of BondBloxx B Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About BondBloxx B Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The BondBloxx B Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (XB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index that specifically invests in USD-denominated corporate bonds with a credit rating of B (or its equivalent), based on an average of three main credit rating providers.

