BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:XBB) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:XBB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2054 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

XBB stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.22. 1,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of -0.60. BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $37.28 and a one year high of $40.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.31.

Institutional Trading of BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:XBB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.64% of BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (XBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index that specifically invests in USD-denominated corporate bonds with a credit rating of BB (or its equivalent), based on an average of three main credit rating providers.

