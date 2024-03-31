BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBBS) Announces Dividend of $0.21

BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBBS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2114 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.23. 344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883. BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.84 and a twelve month high of $50.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.16.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.