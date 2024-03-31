BondBloxx BBB Rated 10+ Year Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend of $0.23 (NYSEARCA:BBBL)

BondBloxx BBB Rated 10+ Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBBL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2331 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.
BondBloxx BBB Rated 10+ Year Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of BondBloxx BBB Rated 10+ Year Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.84. 201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,450. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.44. BondBloxx BBB Rated 10+ Year Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.57 and a twelve month high of $51.07.
