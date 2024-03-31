BondBloxx BBB Rated 10+ Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBBL) Declares $0.23 Dividend

BondBloxx BBB Rated 10+ Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBBL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2331 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

BondBloxx BBB Rated 10+ Year Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BBBL traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.84. 201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,450. BondBloxx BBB Rated 10+ Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.57 and a 12 month high of $51.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.44.

