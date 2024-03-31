BondBloxx BBB Rated 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBBI) to Issue Dividend of $0.19

BondBloxx BBB Rated 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBBI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1888 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

BondBloxx BBB Rated 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BBBI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.30. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.36. BondBloxx BBB Rated 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.51 and a 12 month high of $50.84.

