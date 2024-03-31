BondBloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XFIV) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

BondBloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XFIV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1625 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from BondBloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XFIV traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,616. BondBloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.53 and a fifty-two week high of $50.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BondBloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XFIV – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.01% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of five years. XFIV was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

