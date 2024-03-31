BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVN) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1467 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA XSVN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,392. BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $44.79 and a 52-week high of $50.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.01.

Institutional Trading of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,559,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $469,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the period.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XSVN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of seven years. XSVN was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

