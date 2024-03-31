BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.218 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XHLF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,110. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $49.94 and a 1-year high of $50.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $538,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 506.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 19,776 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 356.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 22,472 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,222,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,736,000.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

