BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTEN) Plans Dividend of $0.17

BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTEN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1721 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

XTEN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.72. 6,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,577. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.81. BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a one year low of $42.65 and a one year high of $53.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTEN – Free Report) by 89.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 3.31% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

The BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTEN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of ten years. XTEN was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

