BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTRE) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTRE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1817 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of XTRE stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,234. BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.94 and a one year high of $50.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.79.

Get BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTRE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.07% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of three years. XTRE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.