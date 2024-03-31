BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTRE) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTRE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1817 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,234. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.79. BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.94 and a 52 week high of $50.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTRE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.71% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of three years. XTRE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

