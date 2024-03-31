BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTWY) Declares Dividend of $0.15

BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTWY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1541 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA XTWY traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030. BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $36.34 and a twelve month high of $49.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 6,712 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 5,404 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $587,000.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of twenty years. XTWY was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

