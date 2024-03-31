BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTWY) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTWY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1541 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XTWY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.46. 314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,030. BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $36.34 and a twelve month high of $49.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.41.

Get BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 6,712 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $587,000.

About BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of twenty years. XTWY was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.