BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (XCCC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:XCCC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.3476 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.34.

BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of XCCC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.99. 6,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,951. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.78. BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $35.56 and a 12-month high of $39.30.

Institutional Trading of BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:XCCC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 9.30% of BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (XCCC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index that specifically invests in USD-denominated corporate bonds with a credit rating of CCC (or its equivalent), based on an average of three main credit rating providers.

