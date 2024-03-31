BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF (BATS:XEMD) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF (BATS:XEMD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2156 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS XEMD opened at $41.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF stock. Encompass More Asset Management acquired a new stake in BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF (BATS:XEMD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000. Encompass More Asset Management owned about 0.38% of BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF

The BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF (XEMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated debt issued by sovereign and quasi-sovereign issuers from emerging markets. XEMD was launched on Jun 29, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

Further Reading

