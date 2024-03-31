BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Energy Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XHYE) Plans $0.18 Dividend

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Energy Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XHYE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1782 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Energy Sector ETF Price Performance

Shares of XHYE stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.14. The company had a trading volume of 59 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,188. BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Energy Sector ETF has a 52-week low of $36.68 and a 52-week high of $39.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Energy Sector ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,602,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Energy Sector ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,437,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Energy Sector ETF by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Energy Sector ETF Company Profile

The BondBloxx US High Yield Energy Sector ETF (XHYE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a modified market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds of any maturity, issued by companies classified under the energy sector.

