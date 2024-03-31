BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF (HYSA) to Issue Dividend of $0.09 on April 5th

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:HYSA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0861 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF Price Performance

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF stock remained flat at $15.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,368. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.01. BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $15.88.

Get BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:HYSA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 178,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,000.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.