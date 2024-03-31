BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Telecom, Media & Technology Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XHYT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Telecom, Media & Technology Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XHYT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.243 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Telecom, Media & Technology Sector ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Telecom, Media & Technology Sector ETF Price Performance

Shares of BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Telecom, Media & Technology Sector ETF stock remained flat at $34.15 during trading on Friday. 1,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,901. BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Telecom, Media & Technology Sector ETF has a 52 week low of $32.63 and a 52 week high of $35.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Telecom, Media & Technology Sector ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Telecom, Media & Technology Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XHYT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 61,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 61.70% of BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Telecom, Media & Technology Sector ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Telecom, Media & Technology Sector ETF

The BondBloxx US High Yield Telecom Media Technology Sector ETF (XHYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a modified market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds of any maturity, issued by companies classified under the telecommunications, media, and technology sectors.

