Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Acquired by Nexus Investment Management ULC

Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 409,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Boston Scientific accounts for 2.5% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $23,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSX. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $467,092.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,779,820.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $467,092.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,779,820.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $898,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,352,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,460 shares of company stock worth $4,759,945. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BSX traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.49. The stock had a trading volume of 6,533,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,068,431. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $48.35 and a 1-year high of $68.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.29. The company has a market cap of $100.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.01, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.62.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

