Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BCLI opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $3.46. The firm has a market cap of $27.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average of $0.33.

Get Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 53,036 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 14.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.