BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:USFI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:USFI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the February 29th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of USFI opened at $24.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.10. BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $25.16.

BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.0908 dividend. This is an increase from BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

