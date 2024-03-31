Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the February 29th total of 2,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braskem

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Braskem in the 1st quarter valued at $3,180,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Braskem by 160.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its stake in Braskem by 266.9% in the 4th quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 239,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 174,250 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Braskem in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,321,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Braskem by 276.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 203,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 149,325 shares during the period.

Braskem Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAK traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.53. 938,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,873. Braskem has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $12.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem ( NYSE:BAK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Braskem had a negative return on equity of 77.04% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Braskem will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells olefins, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, and butene-1; benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

