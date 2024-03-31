Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BRZE. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their target price on Braze from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Braze from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Braze from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Braze from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $44.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -33.31 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.19. Braze has a 12 month low of $25.76 and a 12 month high of $61.53.

In other Braze news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $53,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 77,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,183,041.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Braze news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $746,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 171,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,547,674.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $53,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,183,041.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,471 shares of company stock worth $4,196,153 in the last 90 days. 26.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Braze by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Braze by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Braze by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Braze by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Braze by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

