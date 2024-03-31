Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) PT Lowered to $65.00 at TD Cowen

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) had its price target decreased by TD Cowen from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Braze from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their price target on Braze from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Braze from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group upgraded Braze from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.29.

BRZE stock opened at $44.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.31 and a beta of 1.21. Braze has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $61.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.19.

In related news, CEO William Magnuson sold 11,874 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $682,873.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,605,920.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Braze news, CEO William Magnuson sold 11,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $682,873.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,605,920.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total transaction of $76,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,471 shares of company stock valued at $4,196,153. 26.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Braze by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Braze by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Braze by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Braze by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Braze by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

