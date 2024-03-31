Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Acquired by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.17.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $167,311.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,603.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $167,311.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,603.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 12,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.02, for a total transaction of $2,559,185.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,674,169.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,483 shares of company stock valued at $9,745,637. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $204.86 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $139.35 and a one year high of $210.24. The firm has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $201.97 and a 200 day moving average of $192.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 55.75%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

