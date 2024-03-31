Brokerages Set Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target at $28.22

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.22.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EPRT. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $27.50) on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 5,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $143,118.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,797,881.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 17,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $449,259.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,710,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 5,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $143,118.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,797,881.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 67,636 shares of company stock worth $1,705,815 in the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 666.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPRT opened at $26.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $26.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.94%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

