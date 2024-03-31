Brokerages Set GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Target Price at C$43.33

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$43.33.

GDI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Desjardins cut their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$56.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. National Bank Financial cut GDI Integrated Facility Services from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. CIBC cut GDI Integrated Facility Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$45.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares cut GDI Integrated Facility Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$45.00 to C$40.50 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st.

GDI stock opened at C$39.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$575.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.63 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$38.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.39, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.60. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a fifty-two week low of C$35.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.00.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$622.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$642.90 million. GDI Integrated Facility Services had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 4.25%. As a group, analysts forecast that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 1.1619301 earnings per share for the current year.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the outsourced facility services industry in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Business Services Canada, Business Services USA, Technical Services, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers cleaning services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, vacuuming, carpet cleaning, washing walls and glass, shampooing rugs, removing trash and debris, and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.

