Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Given Neutral Rating at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $185.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BLDR. StockNews.com raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America upgraded Builders FirstSource from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $153.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $186.60.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $208.55 on Thursday. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $84.78 and a 12-month high of $214.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.08.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.10% and a net margin of 9.01%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,551,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,738 shares in the company, valued at $5,747,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Builders FirstSource

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLDR. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

