BuildUp Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.06 Million (BUP)

BuildUp (BUP) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 31st. One BuildUp token can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BuildUp has a market cap of $1.06 million and $49.16 worth of BuildUp was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BuildUp has traded up 37% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BuildUp Token Profile

BuildUp’s total supply is 3,465,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 346,500,000 tokens. BuildUp’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. BuildUp’s official website is gomoneda.com.

Buying and Selling BuildUp

According to CryptoCompare, “BuildUp (BUP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. BuildUp has a current supply of 3,465,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BuildUp is 0.00304667 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gomoneda.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BuildUp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BuildUp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BuildUp using one of the exchanges listed above.

