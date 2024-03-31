C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.91.

AI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

AI stock opened at $27.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.64. C3.ai has a 52-week low of $16.79 and a 52-week high of $48.87.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.13. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 95.21% and a negative return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.92 million. Sell-side analysts predict that C3.ai will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AI. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in C3.ai by 23,985.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,092,000 after buying an additional 5,761,145 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in C3.ai by 213.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,112,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,953,000 after buying an additional 2,800,813 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in C3.ai by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,042,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,028,000 after buying an additional 2,037,342 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in C3.ai by 2,277.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,435,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in C3.ai in the 1st quarter worth $33,578,000. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

