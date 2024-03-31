C3is Inc. (NASDAQ:CISS) Short Interest Update

C3is Inc. (NASDAQ:CISS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, a growth of 50.6% from the February 29th total of 1,600,000 shares. Currently, 8.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of C3is stock remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Friday. 68,613,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,916,204. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.33. C3is has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $20.00.

C3is (NASDAQ:CISS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.78 million for the quarter. C3is had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 32.33%.

C3is Inc provides international seaborne transportation services. It provides its services to dry bulk charterers, including national and private industrial users, commodity producers and traders, oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders and producers. The company owns and operates a fleet of two drybulk carriers, which transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers, and one Aframax crude oil tanker that transports crude oil.

