Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Receives $33.44 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.44.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CABA shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

In other news, insider Gwendolyn Binder sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $215,490.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 12,379 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,051,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 147,346 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cabaletta Bio in the 1st quarter worth $405,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 81.6% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares during the last quarter.

Cabaletta Bio Stock Down 0.5 %

CABA opened at $17.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.86. Cabaletta Bio has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $26.35. The company has a market capitalization of $822.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 2.46.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.

