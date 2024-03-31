Caerus Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Caerus Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 108,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 7,248 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 137,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 4,536 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,697,000 after buying an additional 93,169 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 152,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 31,037 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 34,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $580,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,390.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.42.

Carnival Co. & Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.34. 60,284,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,073,148. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $19.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.85 and a beta of 2.54.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

