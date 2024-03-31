Caerus Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $615,000 Investment in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Caerus Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 182,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000. Luminar Technologies comprises about 0.6% of Caerus Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LAZR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 146,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 34,316 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,623,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,272,000 after purchasing an additional 865,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,023,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,258,000 after acquiring an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Stock Performance

LAZR stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,558,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,466,131. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $8.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $22.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.25 million. On average, research analysts predict that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LAZR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.38.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

