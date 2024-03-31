Calamos CEF Income & Arbitrage ETF (CCEF) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

Calamos CEF Income & Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:CCEF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Calamos CEF Income & Arbitrage ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

CCEF traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,518. Calamos CEF Income & Arbitrage ETF has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $26.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.61.

