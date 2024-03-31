Calamos Convertible Equity Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CVRT) Plans $0.06 Dividend

Calamos Convertible Equity Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CVRT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Calamos Convertible Equity Alternative ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CVRT traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.84. The company had a trading volume of 565 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,342. Calamos Convertible Equity Alternative ETF has a 12-month low of $22.82 and a 12-month high of $28.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.96.

