CaliberCos Inc. (NASDAQ:CWD) Short Interest Up 44.6% in March

CaliberCos Inc. (NASDAQ:CWD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a growth of 44.6% from the February 29th total of 13,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

CaliberCos Stock Up 11.1 %

NASDAQ:CWD traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.00. 60,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,927. CaliberCos has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $13.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.33.

Get CaliberCos alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of CaliberCos in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CaliberCos in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CaliberCos in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. 4.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CaliberCos Company Profile

Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD) is a vertically integrated alternative asset management firm whose purpose is to build generational wealth for investors seeking to access opportunities in middle-market assets. Caliber differentiates itself by creating, managing, and servicing proprietary products, including middle-market investment funds, private syndications, and direct investments which are managed by our in-house asset services group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CaliberCos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CaliberCos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.